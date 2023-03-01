Jessica Ennis-Hill’s disgraced former coach Toni Minichiello has been sanctioned by Sheffield City Trust following an investigation into his attendance at an athletics meet.

Mr Minichiello was photographed at the event in January by a concerned attendee, after the 57-year-old was banned by UK Athletics in August 2022. The images, seen by The Star, showed Mr Minichiello on the track speaking with other coaches and athletes.

Following a complaint from a concerned parent, Sheffield City Trust (SCT) launched an investigation into the former coach’s appearance at the event, held at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EIS Sheffield).

A spokesperson for SCT said: “A full investigation has now been carried out and sanctions have been put in place with the individual concerned, however we will not disclose our findings as this is confidential between the individual and Sheffield City Trust.

Toni Minichiello was an accomplished and highly regarded coach who guided Sheffield athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill to gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He also guided her to world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and silver at Rio in 2016 (Photo: PA)

“Our customers can be assured that their safety and welfare is paramount, and we have clear policies in place to support this.”

Mr Minichiello was banned for life by UK Athletics in August 2022 after he was found to have breached his coaching licence. Officials cited “sexual misconduct”, as well as “inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behaviour, bullying and emotional abuse” over a 15-year-period as the aggravating factors behind the decision.

A concerned parent of a young athlete at the event, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “What he was doing was mingling with other coaches? He wasn’t coaching but he wasn’t on the sides. He was on track. A number of other coaches and parents told me they were uncomfortable with this.

“It sends a message that even though he has been banned for life, he can still access these events. I’m shocked that he is not even embarrassed to be there.”

Another attendee of the session, who also wished to remain anonymous, said people must book in advance to attend and register with reception on arrival. They would then be given a designated wristband to allow them entry to the event.

The attendee said: “Nobody who saw him could see a wrist band. He seemed to be 'smoozing', for approximately 10 minutes, with the ground staff at the entry to the track and didn't show his wrist band…He seemed to drift around in reception and then wander onto the athletics active areas without registering at the reception.”

Mr Minichiello, who was once a highly-regarded coach heavily involved in the success of GB’s Jessica Ennis-Hill, has always denied any wrongdoing. When he was banned in 2022, he said: “I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and with UK Athletics’ unfair handling of this process.

“I strongly deny all the charges made against me. I have been a coach for over 30 years and, while I have been robust and demanding, I have not behaved inappropriately towards any of my athletes as very many of them would confirm.

“It is very important that UK Athletics respond quickly and seriously to serious allegations of misconduct, especially when those allegations are made by young people.