Red Redmond’s full-size cut out of the famous American singer has become an iconic talking point on the other side of the Pennines, as it is positioned looking out of the window of his flat – right next to a busy tram route.
But now Red has revealed the famous figure could be leaving, because he is set to move to Sheffield. The news has gone viral on social media, and now people, even including South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, are urging him to bring it with him to South Yorkshire.
Red said: “I own the infamous Taylor Swift cut-out you can see from the tram. I am moving to Sheffield next week. The future of #TramTaylor is uncertain.”
Mayor Mr Coppard has already tweeted a message to Red stating: “We have a tram in Sheffield. Just saying…”
But the life size picture, showing a smiling Taylor in a red dress, looks like it could be at the centre of a tug of love between the two cities, with residents even tweeting Manchester mayor Andy Burnham over the issue.
One devastated Manchester resident said: “This literally used to lift my spirits daily and make an otherwise very mundane trip to work bearable! I hope it stays behind and a new custodian is found!”
Another added: “If anything happens to Taylor I will cry, she’s literally my favourite thing about going into town she is literally a piece of my childhood.”
And one admirer stated: “Oh no! I will miss her. But on the bright side Sheffield is a fabulous city.”
Sheffield residents, as well as the mayor, are hopeful of a switch.
One, tweeting as Chloe, stated: “There's trams here in Sheffield!! Make her tram taylor in two cities!!”
Nick Smith added: “Bring her to Broomhill. Sheffield needs its turn.”
Jase added: “Sheffield has trams. Tram taylor can live on.”
Other comments have included suggestions of bus routes where the Tram Taylor could be displayed in Sheffield if Red is not overlooking the supertram route in Sheffield.