Nearly all of the cast members of the new franchise were in attendance, including Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law who led the star-studded arrivals.

Co-stars Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterson, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, William Nadylam, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Maria Fernanda Candido, and Maja Bloom were also present.

But the premiere missed the presence of Ezra Miller, who was due to attend the event, but was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment just hours before.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Richard Coyle arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The film is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).

In the third instalment of the series, set in the 1930s, Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to defeat him alone, he entrusts Newt Scamander with the task of leading an intrepid team of wizards and witches.

Sheffield actor Richard Coyle stars as Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus Dumbledore’s younger brother.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Richard Coyle arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England with a guest. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Film set to hit UK cinemas on April 8

Born in Sheffield on February 6, 1947, Richard is the second youngest of five sons.

He is well-known for taking the lead role of Father Faustus Blackwood in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and starring as Jeff Murdock in the sitcom Coupling.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Richard Coyle arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set for release in cinemas in the UK on April 8.

The film is also scheduled for availability to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical debut.

The film was originally set for release on November 12, 2021, but a number of factors caused delays to the production and release, including recasting of Johnny Depp and the Covid pandemic.

Two more Fantastic Beasts films are in development.

While originally planned to be a trilogy, in October 2016, writer J.K. Rowling announced that the series would be composed of five films ranging from the timespan 1926-1945.