Here’s everything you need to know about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - from where you can watch the trailer, to Sheffield’s little-known connection to the franchise.

Where can I watch the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The trailer is available to watch on YouTube and was released on December 13 last year.

Actor Eddie Redmayne is set to reprise is role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The footage oscillates between present and future, showing the tension between Dumbledore and dark wizard Grindelwarld.

Dumbledore’s allies including magizoologist Newt Scamander gather around him to try and help prevent war with the muggle world.

What is the plot of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

Sheffield-born actor Richard Coyle will play Aberforth Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The film is a continuation of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which consists of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).

In the third instalment of the series, set in the 1930s, Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches.

Richard Coyle is known for his role in Netflix Original Series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He will be joined in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore by a star-studded cast that includes Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.

Who is the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The star studded cast includes Eddie Redmayne who returns as Newt Scamander; Jude Law as young Dumbledore; Katherine Waterston stars as auror Tina Goldstein; Dan Folger as Jacob Kowalski; Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein; Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore.

There’s even a Sheffield connection, with Richard Coyle starring as Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus Dumbledore’s younger brother.

Who is Sheffield actor Richard Coyle?

Richard Coyle is an English actor. He was born in Sheffield on February 6, 1947, and is the second youngest of five sons.

He is well-known for taking the lead role of Father Faustus Blackwood in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and starring as Jeff Murdock in the sitcom Coupling.

Are Johnny Depp and Colin Farrell in the film?

Johnny Depp was replaced as Gellert Grindalwald by Mads Mikkelsen, following a court battle with Amber Heard.

Colin Farrell was not able to take on the part due to a filming conflict with The Batman.

Who is the director and writer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

David Yates is the director of the film, with the writing credits going to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.

When is the release date for Fantastic Beasts 3?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set for release in cinemas in the UK on April 8.

The film is also scheduled for availability to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical debut.

The film was originally set for release on November 12, 2021, but a number of factors caused delays to the production and release, including recasting of Johnny Depp and Covid pandemic.

Will there be more Fantastic Beasts films after The Secrets of Dumbledore?