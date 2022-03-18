Alfie, 11, from Wincobank, has been growing his hair to waist length since he was in infant school.Now, after a visit to the Marcel Wave salon at Malin Bridge, Alfie has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice charity by chopping his curls down to a manageable shoulder-length do.

And the unwanted hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Alfie faced the shears as his way of saying thank you after his grandma Pam who received treatment at the hospice.

Alfie Sansom, 11, after cutting off his waist-length hair to raised £1,000 for the St Luke's Hospice charity.