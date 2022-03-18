Sheffield 11-year-old raises £1,000 for St Luke's Hospice by donating his waist-length hair
It’s a stylish new look for Sheffield youngster Alfie Sansom who chopped off his waist length hair to £1,000 boost for St Luke’s Hospice.
Alfie, 11, from Wincobank, has been growing his hair to waist length since he was in infant school.Now, after a visit to the Marcel Wave salon at Malin Bridge, Alfie has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice charity by chopping his curls down to a manageable shoulder-length do.
And the unwanted hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.
Alfie faced the shears as his way of saying thank you after his grandma Pam who received treatment at the hospice.
St Luke’s fundraising account manager Matthew Sheridan said: “We are all delighted that Alfie decided to do this for us.”