Tributes have poured in for a beautiful young woman killed in a horror crash on the Sheffield Parkway.

And a fundraiser has been launched to help Sharna Brooke Burgin’s family in the wake of the tragedy which has devastated their family.

Sharna, aged 23, was critically injured in a horror crash in the early hours of Sunday, February 27 and passed away the following day.

She was a passenger in a blue Mercedes GLA involved in a collision with a silver Hackney Carriage taxi at 1.25am.

Sharna Brooke Burgin tragically passed away on Monday after a horror crash on the Sheffield Parkway

The driver of the taxi and two other passengers from the Mercedes escaped with minor injuries.

A further passenger from the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

The driver of the Mercedes left the scene before officers arrived. Later that same evening, a 23-year-old man from Sheffield handed himself in to officers and was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sharna was a mum to a three-year-old little girl.

Sharna Brooke Burgin

Friend Emily Hinchcliffe has set up an online GoFundMe page, which reads: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Sharna Brooke Burgin on Monday, 27th, 2023. Sharna was a daughter, sister and mother to Isla-Rae

“With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens. We want to raise whatever we can for Sharna's family and Isla to help with anything in these unexpected sad times.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Sharna’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

In a moving Facebook post, Ashleigh Turner wrote: “My beautiful bestest friend In the whole wide world, my soul sister. I’m truly heartbroken and devastated, life will be so different without you, my right arm.

“I miss you so much, you will be truly missed by many, may you rest in internal peace, I love you always and forever and cherish every moment we shared. I will help look after your family and your little girl, fly high my angel until we meet again.”

Jackie Hector added: “I am so very very sorry from the bottom of my heart, what a beautiful young lady she was inside and out, truly heartbroken for you all.”

Jane Miles posted: “Remember her always being a happy, smiling girl at St Theresa’s, condolences to your mum, sister and family.”

Samantha Day added: “Taught Sharna in college, she was a lovely girl. RIP.”

Rebecca Leanne Hadley wrote: “RIP beautiful Sharna, absolutely devastated.”