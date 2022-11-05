News you can trust since 1887
Sette Colli: Sheffield restaurants offer free meals to armed forces personnel and veterans for Remembrance Day

Two restaurants in Sheffield are offering armed forces personnel and veterans free meals to thank them for their service.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 1:26pm

The owners of Sette Colli Restaurant, on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, and its sister restaurant Paulos’, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, say they want to honour those who have ‘dedicated their lives to our country’. The offer will be available throughout the week of remembrance, including Armistice Day on Friday, November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 13, as the nation remembers those who have served and lost their lives in conflicts over the years.

The restaurants’ owners said the offer was open to anyone who had previously served or was currently serving in the armed forces and would run from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 11. Anyone eligible can claim a free two-course meal consisting of a starter and a main course, with a drink included. They can order anything from the menu, regardless of the price.

Members of the armed forces, veterans and cadets have also been offered free bus travel on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Sette Colli in Hillsborough, Sheffield, and its sister restaurant Paulos' in Dinnington are offering a free two-course meal to anyone who is serving in or has served in the armed forces, to mark Remembrance Day
