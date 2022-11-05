The owners of Sette Colli Restaurant, on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, and its sister restaurant Paulos’, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, say they want to honour those who have ‘dedicated their lives to our country’. The offer will be available throughout the week of remembrance, including Armistice Day on Friday, November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 13, as the nation remembers those who have served and lost their lives in conflicts over the years.