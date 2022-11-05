Sette Colli: Sheffield restaurants offer free meals to armed forces personnel and veterans for Remembrance Day
Two restaurants in Sheffield are offering armed forces personnel and veterans free meals to thank them for their service.
The owners of Sette Colli Restaurant, on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, and its sister restaurant Paulos’, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, say they want to honour those who have ‘dedicated their lives to our country’. The offer will be available throughout the week of remembrance, including Armistice Day on Friday, November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 13, as the nation remembers those who have served and lost their lives in conflicts over the years.
The restaurants’ owners said the offer was open to anyone who had previously served or was currently serving in the armed forces and would run from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 11. Anyone eligible can claim a free two-course meal consisting of a starter and a main course, with a drink included. They can order anything from the menu, regardless of the price.