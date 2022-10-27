The bus operator has extended its UK-wide free travel scheme, which launched last year, to include cadets who are wearing uniform and wish to attend remembrance services in Sheffield and elsewhere across the country. The free travel offer is valid for Armistice Day, on Friday, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday, on November 13.Simon Tramalloni, operations manager in Preston & Chorley, previously served in the armed forces in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Africa and the Middle East, and is co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network. He said: “After the idea came about last year, I am so proud that we are now able to offer this to military cadets and celebrate a second year of offering free travel to military and ex-military personnel.

“Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and we have thousands of ex forces personnel working across our business. The Veterans

Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.

“Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will

hopefully help people to attend memorials across the UK.”