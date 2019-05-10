Have your say

Police are trying to find the rightful owner of a set of drills found dumped on a Sheffield street.

The drills – called a 10v Durofix, a 18v DeWalt and a 18v Stanley Fatmax – were discovered in an area close to Ashleigh Drive Gleadless.

The tools.

They are currently in the possession of the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, who are appealing for the rightful owner to come forward.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “Please contact police community support officer 8075 Sharp via 101 quoting incident number SYP-20190507-0173.

“You will be required to provided a crime number and evidence that you are the owner of the item before they can be released.”