It’s been four years since Thomas Houshmand, aged nine, lost his dad to a sudden seizure.

It led to him shaving his head for the funeral – all so he could grow it out again for charity.

Thomas Houshmand, aged nine, is ready to lop off his 16-inches of hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust so it can be made into a wig for someone undergoing chemotherapy.

He hasn’t been to the barbers since – but now he’s ready to say goodbye to his locks and donate the lot to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for people undergoing chemotherapy.

Now, he’s asking for the public’s help to sponsor his upcoming chop so he can help as many people as possible.

"Hopefully I can get it done before I go back to school,” said Thomas.

Thomas with nan Julie. He said: "I think I might grow it out again. I'm not sure. It gets knotted."

"If I raised £550 that also pays for them to make the wig. It would be the complete package.

"I’ve been growing for four years since daddy died, so I could grow it for children after they get the medicine for the cancer.

"I want to make them feel better, because I’ve been sad before too.”

The selfless lad from Gleadless Townend, who also lost his auntie three months after his dad and now cares for his mum, has been through a hard time these last three years, but is only interested in helping others where he can.

To go along with the haircut, Thomas also launched a JustGiving page for his friends, family and teachers to sponsor the shave, with an initial target of £50.

Now, after smashing his goal and raising over £200, he is asking for the public’s help to reach £550, which would cover the costs of making a wig for The Little Princess Trust.

He said: “I think I might grow it out again. I don’t know – it gets knotted easily. I might keep it short for a while.”

His nan, Julie Thurman, said: “I’m so, so proud of him. What he’s come through is unbelievable but he’s got such a smiley and happy-go-lucky personality.