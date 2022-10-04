The support package is the second half of a £650 grant for homes hit by rising energy prices.

After previously only marking the date of the payout as ‘in autumn’, the DWP has now confirmed when the money will arrive.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng at the Conservative part conference on October 3. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When will I get the second cost of living payment?

The Government has confirmed that eligible households will receive the second part of the £650 payment between November 8 and November 23 at the latest.

It is the second half of a £650 grant, which was announced in May by the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The first half was paid in July.

It will be paid to all households means-tested benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. The £650 cost of living payments were first announced in May by then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was succeeded by Nadhim Zahawi, and now Kwasi Kwarteng.

This includes Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

The money is available for some 71,100 households in Sheffield, the majority of whom are in receipt of universal credit.

If you only receive tax credits, you should still be set to receive the first instalment.

The second payment will not come until the winter, at a yet-unspecified date.

Am I eligible for the second cost of living payment of £324?

To receive the second cost of living payment, claimants needed to have been in receipt of one of the benefits listed above, or have begun a claim which is later successful, between August 26, 2022, and September 25, 2022.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng called the payment “decisive action”.

He said: “We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter.

“Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen.”

The Chancellor claims between that the two payments, a recently paid out £150 disability sum and a £400 reduction in energy bills in the coming months, the most vulnerable households “will save £1,200”.

Hard up households will also see a £300 winter fuel scheme for pensioners in November and December.

