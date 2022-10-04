Second cost of living payment: Date when £324 energy grant will reach Sheffield bank accounts confirmed
The second cost of living payment worth £324 will be paid into UK households on November 8.
The support package is the second half of a £650 grant for homes hit by rising energy prices.
After previously only marking the date of the payout as ‘in autumn’, the DWP has now confirmed when the money will arrive.
When will I get the second cost of living payment?
The Government has confirmed that eligible households will receive the second part of the £650 payment between November 8 and November 23 at the latest.
It is the second half of a £650 grant, which was announced in May by the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The first half was paid in July.
It will be paid to all households means-tested benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions.
This includes Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.
The money is available for some 71,100 households in Sheffield, the majority of whom are in receipt of universal credit.
If you only receive tax credits, you should still be set to receive the first instalment.
Am I eligible for the second cost of living payment of £324?
To receive the second cost of living payment, claimants needed to have been in receipt of one of the benefits listed above, or have begun a claim which is later successful, between August 26, 2022, and September 25, 2022.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng called the payment “decisive action”.
He said: “We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter.
“Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen.”
The Chancellor claims between that the two payments, a recently paid out £150 disability sum and a £400 reduction in energy bills in the coming months, the most vulnerable households “will save £1,200”.
Hard up households will also see a £300 winter fuel scheme for pensioners in November and December.
It comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her Government would freeze the energy price cap at £2,500 annually for the average household, paid for by what could amount to over £100 billion in borrowing.