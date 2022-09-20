Cost of living £150 disability payment Sheffield: am I eligible, how can I get it and when will I receive it?
Approximately six million people in the United Kingdom, including those in Sheffield, are set to receive the £150 disability payment.
On September 20 some people living in Sheffield will start to receive a £150 disability payment from the government to help them with the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The grant is designed to help the most vulnerable people in society.
This is part of the government’s plan to provide help and support as people continue to battle rising food costs, rising inflation and rising fuel prices.
How can I find out if I’m eligible for the payment?
People in receipt of disability benefits may be entitled to the £150 payment if they receive any of the following:
- The disability living allowance (for adults or children)
- Personal independence payment (PIP)
- Attendance allowance
- Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment)
- Armed forces independence payment
- Constant attendance allowance
- War pension mobility supplement
What do I need to do to receive the payment?
If you’re eligible for the payment, you don’t need to do anything - payments will be made automatically.
However, you may have to wait to receive it. Although the payment is automated, there is no guarantee that it will be in your account immediately.
When will I receive the payment?
Payments will begin on September 20. However, the government has stated that the “vast majority” of those eligible to receive the payment will get it closer to the start of October.
For further information on the government’s efforts to ameliorate the ongoing cost of living crisis, you can visit their website.