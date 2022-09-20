On September 20 some people living in Sheffield will start to receive a £150 disability payment from the government to help them with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The grant is designed to help the most vulnerable people in society.

How can I find out if I’m eligible for the payment?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in receipt of disability benefits may be entitled to the £150 payment if they receive any of the following:

The disability living allowance (for adults or children)

Personal independence payment (PIP)

Attendance allowance

Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment)

Armed forces independence payment

Constant attendance allowance

War pension mobility supplement

What do I need to do to receive the payment?

If you’re eligible for the payment, you don’t need to do anything - payments will be made automatically.

However, you may have to wait to receive it. Although the payment is automated, there is no guarantee that it will be in your account immediately.

When will I receive the payment?

Payments will begin on September 20. However, the government has stated that the “vast majority” of those eligible to receive the payment will get it closer to the start of October.