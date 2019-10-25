Search to find relatives of WW1 soldier who wrote to sister in Sheffield from front line

The card donated to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

It is believed the postcard, which was donated by a volunteer to one of the hospice shops, was sent from the soldier while he was fighting on the frontline in Belgium between 1914 and 1918.

Signed ‘with best love from your ever loving brother Tom’, it was written to a Mrs E O'Brien who lived in Main Road, Handsworth.

The postcard donated to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice was signed by 'Tom'

The hospice is now on a mission to get the historic postcard back to the relatives of ‘Tom’ in time for Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11.

Posting on Facebook, Bluebell Wood said: “The message on the front (according to Google translate) reads – ‘We fight well, in Belgium, in France. Our success keeps hope’.

“We'd really love to return the postcard, which is signed by ‘Tom’, to a relative in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

“After some help from a follower on our Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice Shops page, we’ve discovered the intended recipient was a Mrs Elizabeth O’Brien of Main Road, Handsworth.”

The postcard donated to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice was sent to a 'Mrs E O'Brien'

The children’s charity is urging people to share its Facebook post in hopes of finding Tom’s family.