‘ 78 years and we’re still in love’

Garwin and Nora Throssell who are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at home in Stocksbridge

And having celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this month, the couple are still very much in love.

Garwin and Nora, aged 91, of Stocksbridge are now blessed with two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild and the spark and excitement in their relationship never fizzled out over time, despite having spent most of their lives together.

“She was attractive and I was attracted to her. And that attraction never finished. I’m still attracted to her until today,” said the former steelworks employee.

Garwin, then 14 and Nora, who is a year younger, first met at a church during a parade.

“I was in Boys’ Brigade and my wife was in the Girl Guides. Nora went to one church and I went to the other church but every month, we had a parade at one of the churches and that’s how we met.

“I had no other girlfriend then. She was the only one I have ever had,” said Garwin.

Nora added: “And you’re the only one I ever had.”

Garwin, who was born in Deepcar and Nora, in Stocksbridge, said they never fight about anything – and this could be the key to their long-lasting marriage.

“We never had an argument, just different opinions. When you have been married for so long, you forget all about them,” said Garwin.

Nora added: “When you live together for a long time, you know what’s coming. You just ignore them.”

As the platinum couple celebrate their milestone anniversary, they now look forward to spending more time in each other’s company as they did in their younger days. “Nora used to play hockey and I used to play football. I liked to read a lot and I used to play the piano.

“Now we do a lot of jigsaw puzzles together,” said Garwin, to which Nora said cheekily, “…but I do get bored, sometimes.”

Asked how different the dating scene used to be back in the days, Garwin said life was much simpler.

“It’s a different life now to what it was when we were 14-15 years old but I think more couples should spend more time with each other and not to get too caught up with other things,” he said.

The couple, who now live in Stocksbridge, celebrated their wedding anniversary with son, Ian, daughter-in-law, Heather and granddaughters, Georgina and Harriet.