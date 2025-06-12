It has been hidden for decades.

But now a long forgotten advertisement, painted generations ago on the wall on the side of a Sheffield shop, has been uncovered again.

The decades old advert for tinned peas has been revealed next to the shops on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, on a site previously covered by a bill posters board.

This advert for Natural No.1 Peas has returned to a Sheffield neighbourhood, having been hidden for decades. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The advert is for Natural No.1 Peas, a brand of tinned peas which was sold in the 1950s.

Now there are talks ongoing about restoring it to its former glory and making it a permanent attraction.

The advert had been hidden under a billboard which had been fixed to the wall, which had been in places for decades.

The wall had been covered by a bill board for generations/ Photo: Google | Google

Ruth Milsom, who sits on Sheffield Council for Crosspool and Crookes, confirmed that there are talks going on about keeping and restoring the old advert, with the area’s Sheffield ward councillors and council officers involved.

She said there were hopes of using some of a Sheffield Council underspend on the project.

She said students from Sheffield Hallam University had been approached and asked if they would be interested in becoming involved in the project. Sheffield street artists may also be approached.

Sandygate Road, Crosspool | National World

She said: “We want it to be a focal attraction for Crosspool, in the same quirky way that the famous ‘Bile Beans’ advert in York attracts visitors.”

They would need permission from the building owners before anything could happen.

The Star asked residents on Sandygate Road what they thought of the idea of keeping the old advert.

One man leaving a shop said: “Yes, I think it would make an interesting landmark. There isn't a lot around here to make it look unique, so I think it would be quite fun.”

A woman outside the Spar told The Star: “Well, I think it's lovely to see something old there, but if someone would come and do it up, that would be great, as long as it didn't cost all that much.”

Another woman added: “Well, it would be fantastic if they did it up, lovely vibrant colours, if they could reproduce as it was how many years ago.

“I don't know how many years ago it was put up, but it would be wonderful for the community, especially for us oldies that probably can just about remember it.”