A pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance after a collision involving a car near a busy Sheffield shopping area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses described seeing emergency services around the pedestrian crossing on Watt Lane, Crosspool, after the incident. It happened close to the junction with Sandygate Road, and just a few dozen yards from the Crosspool shops.

Picture shows the junction of Watt Lane and Sandygate Road. Photo: Google | Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called the the scene just before 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 10.50am on Saturday, June 7 to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Watt Lane in Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a ‘minor injury’ road traffic collision.

One resident who saw emergency services on the scene told The Star she thought there was a road safety issue in Crosspool.