Watt Lane Crosspool: Pedestrian taken to hospital in ambulance after collision with car near Sheffield shops
Eyewitnesses described seeing emergency services around the pedestrian crossing on Watt Lane, Crosspool, after the incident. It happened close to the junction with Sandygate Road, and just a few dozen yards from the Crosspool shops.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called the the scene just before 11am.
They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 10.50am on Saturday, June 7 to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Watt Lane in Sheffield.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a ‘minor injury’ road traffic collision.
One resident who saw emergency services on the scene told The Star she thought there was a road safety issue in Crosspool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.