The performer was billed for an intimate gig on December 15 with a small number of fans at the Sheffield venue to mark the launch of his second album, Seventeen Going Under.

However, ticketholders have been told today that the show has been put back due a reported Covid issue in the touring party.

Sam Fender was set to perform at The Foundry at Sheffield Students' Union on Wednesday, but the gig has now been postponed. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

An email sent from Bear Tree Records, which was collaborating on the concert, reads: “I am very sorry to say that I've just had word that tomorrow's Sam Fender show is having to be postponed.

"I'm really sorry, we just got this info through, it appears to be down to a COVID issue within the touring party. I'm really sorry. They are coming back to us asap to look at new dates, and as soon as we know what the plan is, we'll let you know.

"Please KEEP HOLD of your tickets, these will remain valid for the new date.”

The intimate gig sold out within minutes when tickets went live in October.

The 27-year-old won a Critics’ Choice Award at The Brits, and hit number one, with his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles. He is also set to headline Hillsborough Park’s Tramlines Festival in summer 2022.

The postponement comes after the Government’s latest Covid-19 restrictions require attendees at gigs and shows to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test.