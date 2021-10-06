The 27-year-old won a Critics’ Choice Award at The Brits, and hit number one, with his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, and his latest offering is set to be released on October 8.

To mark the release of Seventeen Going Under, Sam is set to play a series of gigs and indie store album shows, including one at The Foundry at Sheffield Students’ Union, which is in collaboration with Bear Tree Records.

With that in mind, we have put together this handy list of everything you need to know about the upcoming show:

Sam Fender is set to perform at The Foundry at Sheffield Students' Union in December this year. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

When is it taking place?

On Wednesday, December 15.

How many tickets are left?

The show is sold out.

What time is Sam expected to perform?

Entry will be permitted from 7pm, with Sam scheduled to come on stage at 8.15pm.

How can I get there?

People using public transport can catch the Supertram to the campus from Meadowhall, the railway station and the city centre. Both the blue route to Malin Bridge and the yellow route to Middlewood stop at the University. Walk up Hounsfield Road and turn left at the end. Those driving to the gig can get there by inputting the postcode S10 2TG into their sat nav device.

Where can I park?

There is no available car parking on site but there is a Sheffield Q- Park on nearbyClarkson Street. Drivers using contactless payments are advised to scan their card when entering the car park in order to avoid having to queue to pay on the way out.

What songs is he likely to play?

During his most recent gig at the O2 Academy Brixton on September 25, Sam played some of his biggest hits such as Will We Talk; Play God and Get You Down as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen classic Dancing In The Dark and a single from his most recent album, Seventeen Going Under. However, Sam's setlist is likely to change as he embarks on his latest tour, and you can keep up with the most recent setlists here.

Will I need a vaccine passport to attend?

According to The Foundry, they are requesting that people show proof of their Covid status before entering the venue, which can be done in the following two ways:

1, If you're aged 16 or over, you can get an NHS COVID Pass depending on your vaccination status or COVID-19 test results.

In order to get a pass you will need to have received 2 doses of the Moderna, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or 1 dose of the Janssen vaccine, in England; and you can also get one with a negative PCR test or rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours or a positive PCR test within the past six months.

2, They will also accept the email confirmation of a negative PCR test or lateral flow test.

Can I attend if I am under 16?