Sadness over Sheffield care home closure

Fulwood Lodge Nursing Home in Ranmoor – which is operated by the Sheffield-based care company Silver Healthcare – will close with the loss of 38 full and part time jobs and 40 residential beds.

Managing director Roy Young reassured relatives that the re-location of all residents was his top priority, and said he was working closely with social services and the NHS on the transition.

Fulwood Lodge

Mr Young said the decision had been the hardest he had made in 30 years in care, but like many of the 100 plus care homes which closed across the UK last year, its future had become unsustainable.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their sadness over the move.

Tina Martin said it is the “same everywhere” and claimed the Government is “trying to keep the vulnerable elderly in their homes as long as possible to avoid funding care.”

Hazel Kennedy described the closure as “sad” and added: “Moving residents at that point in their lives must be so upsetting.”

Alex Hamilton said it is “such a shame for the residents having to leave their home.”

Managing director Roy Young said: “Central Government’s underfunding of the care sector has been a highly publicized issue for many years. Care providers have had to deal with increasing expenditures year on year, making the future of many homes unmanageable.

“Care homes in Sheffield are without doubt underfunded when compared to other areas in the country. There are major differentials in fee levels from area to area and city to city. It is very difficult to understand, and confusing, why such significant differences should exist.

“The shortfall in fees can be very substantial with the difference in fee levels running into well over six figures a year per home – this fact alone highlights very strongly that we’re not competing on a level playing field.”