Sadness as 'wonderful' long-standing Sheffield discount shop shuts down

The Priceless Discount Store had served the community in Crookes for more than 11 years.

But staff at the High Street shop, which sold everything from garden accessories to cleaning products, posted a message on Facebook several weeks ago to say the place is shutting down.

The Priceless Discount Store.

The post said: “It is with great sadness to announce that priceless will cease trading at the end of January.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support. You have given us over 11+ years.

"Thank you from the priceless girls.”

A number of customers posted to the shop’s Facebook page to express their sadness over the move.

Angela Ahern described the announcement as “so sad” and added: “We have loved this wonderful shop and staff. Will be lost without you.”

Abigail Barragry added: “So sad to hear this! I get so many different things from you lovely ladies. You will be very missed in the community.”

Katherine Mitchell said she was “gutted to lose such a great store.”

Andrew Kempton posted: “Oh dear I’m so sorry to hear this, we use you a lot.

"I just hope all of you can get another job. Lovely shop and it’s a big, big shame.”

Alicia Townsend said: “Gutted. Thank you to you and your wonderful staff.”