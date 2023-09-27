News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Russell Watson: Famous tenor visits animal rescue in Sheffield and falls for homeless greyhound

A Sheffield greyhound charity has had a celebrity visitor, in the form of opera sensation Russell Watson.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 05:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking to social media, the famous tenor and former I’m A Celebrity contestant revealed the heartbreaking news that his family had lost their old dog, Blaze.

Famous tenor Russell Watson visited the Sheffield Retired Greyhounds charity (Photo: Russell Watson's X account - formerly Twitter) Famous tenor Russell Watson visited the Sheffield Retired Greyhounds charity (Photo: Russell Watson's X account - formerly Twitter)
Famous tenor Russell Watson visited the Sheffield Retired Greyhounds charity (Photo: Russell Watson's X account - formerly Twitter)

To cheer themselves up, they’d paid a visit to Sheffield Retired Greyhounds in Wortley, where Russell's heart was captured by a hopeful hound.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Twelve years ago a certain pup gave me a certain look…he spent the rest of his days with us. Twelve years on and I’m getting that same look from another beautiful boy. What should I do?"

His many followers were quick to show their support, encouraging Russell and his family to "go for it".

Sheffield Retired Greyhounds is run by Lynda and Roy Cattlin. Their aim is to find loving homes for as many retired greyhounds as possible, and their kennels house up to 26 dogs at any given time.

About 8,000 greyhounds retire from racing each year, typically aged just three or four. Many retire even younger if they get injured or are not fast enough. 

Most retired racers have lived exclusively in kennels, but will adapt quickly to family life and home comforts, becoming much-loved pets.

Visit sheffieldretiredgreyhounds.org to find out more.

Related topics:Russell WatsonSheffield