Russell Watson: Famous tenor visits animal rescue in Sheffield and falls for homeless greyhound
A Sheffield greyhound charity has had a celebrity visitor, in the form of opera sensation Russell Watson.
Taking to social media, the famous tenor and former I’m A Celebrity contestant revealed the heartbreaking news that his family had lost their old dog, Blaze.
To cheer themselves up, they’d paid a visit to Sheffield Retired Greyhounds in Wortley, where Russell's heart was captured by a hopeful hound.
"Twelve years ago a certain pup gave me a certain look…he spent the rest of his days with us. Twelve years on and I’m getting that same look from another beautiful boy. What should I do?"
His many followers were quick to show their support, encouraging Russell and his family to "go for it".
Sheffield Retired Greyhounds is run by Lynda and Roy Cattlin. Their aim is to find loving homes for as many retired greyhounds as possible, and their kennels house up to 26 dogs at any given time.
About 8,000 greyhounds retire from racing each year, typically aged just three or four. Many retire even younger if they get injured or are not fast enough.
Most retired racers have lived exclusively in kennels, but will adapt quickly to family life and home comforts, becoming much-loved pets.
Visit sheffieldretiredgreyhounds.org to find out more.