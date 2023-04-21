Sheffield's ‘biggest’ fashion show will return for the last time this summer, with the goal of raising thousands of pounds for Retina UK.

After being diagnosed with a rare eye condition, events organiser James Clarke has raised over £125,000 to stop him from going blind. Runway Idol, which is just one of his many projects, has raised over £20,000 since 2018 for charities including Cancer Research UK, Dementia UK, Sheffield MIND and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

He said: "If you’re looking for inspirational models, incredible performers, unmissable surprises and a free arrival drink, all for just £10, whilst supporting Retina UK, then you’re in for a treat."

The show will see 20 inspirational local models take to the runway at Hillsborough Stadium, and be followed by an exclusive afterparty at Manahatta Sheffield. The runway will include big fashion brands like The Couture Club and In The Style, as well as local independents such as Reece Ford Suit Hire and House Of Rose Bespoke.

Anyone interested in modelling for the show should email three recent photos to [email protected], with auditions taking place on Sunday, May 21 at Salon Twenty Seven on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield.

