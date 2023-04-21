News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Runway Idol 2023: Sheffield's 'biggest' fashion show set to bow out in style after raising more than £20,000

Sheffield's ‘biggest’ fashion show will return for the last time this summer, with the goal of raising thousands of pounds for Retina UK.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

After being diagnosed with a rare eye condition, events organiser James Clarke has raised over £125,000 to stop him from going blind. Runway Idol, which is just one of his many projects, has raised over £20,000 since 2018 for charities including Cancer Research UK, Dementia UK, Sheffield MIND and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

He said: "If you’re looking for inspirational models, incredible performers, unmissable surprises and a free arrival drink, all for just £10, whilst supporting Retina UK, then you’re in for a treat."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show will see 20 inspirational local models take to the runway at Hillsborough Stadium, and be followed by an exclusive afterparty at Manahatta Sheffield. The runway will include big fashion brands like The Couture Club and In The Style, as well as local independents such as Reece Ford Suit Hire and House Of Rose Bespoke.

Most Popular
Runway Idol, described as Sheffield's biggest fashion show, has raised more than £20,000 for charity since being launched in 2018Runway Idol, described as Sheffield's biggest fashion show, has raised more than £20,000 for charity since being launched in 2018
Runway Idol, described as Sheffield's biggest fashion show, has raised more than £20,000 for charity since being launched in 2018

Anyone interested in modelling for the show should email three recent photos to [email protected], with auditions taking place on Sunday, May 21 at Salon Twenty Seven on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fifth and final Runway Idol will see 20 locals take to the runway at Hillsborough Stadium on Friday, July 14, with tickets available for just £10. James is also taking on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge on Saturday, July 29 for the charity and has currently raised almost two-thirds of his £3,000 goal.

Related topics:James Clarke