Excitement building as runners prepare for Sheffield Half Marathon
Thousands of runners have descended upon Tudor Square in Sheffield City Centre this morning as they gear up to take part in the Sheffield Half Marathon, which is due to start in less than half an hour.
The half marathon – a notoriously hilly course which sees runners make their way all the way up to Ringinglow – attracts large numbers every year who take part for fun and for charity.
Runners are getting ready at the event village at Tudor Square, and the half marathon is due to begin at the start line on Arundel Gate at 9am.
And family and friends of runners are already starting to line the streets to support the participants.
As part of the event this year there is a special trio of challenges people can try to beat. These are champion of the outdoor city challenge, the speed demon challenge, and the half marathon winner.
Joan Pons Laplana was at the event village getting ready, sporting a huge costume shaped like a pint of Guinness.
He is running ro raise money for Cavell nurses mental health charity, which supports nurses and their mental health.
He said: “Today has the perfect weather for it. I am looking forward to it but I am a little apprehensive in this costume!
"I have been training, and I have done a half marathon in one hour 40 minutes without a costume.
"So today I am going to try to keep up with the two hour marker person and see how I get on.”
The weather is dry and cool, and the warm up set to begin at the start line at 8.45am.