Excitement building as runners prepare for Sheffield Half Marathon

The half marathon – a notoriously hilly course which sees runners make their way all the way up to Ringinglow – attracts large numbers every year who take part for fun and for charity.

Runners are getting ready at the event village at Tudor Square, and the half marathon is due to begin at the start line on Arundel Gate at 9am.

And family and friends of runners are already starting to line the streets to support the participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners preparing at the event village.

As part of the event this year there is a special trio of challenges people can try to beat. These are champion of the outdoor city challenge, the speed demon challenge, and the half marathon winner.

Joan Pons Laplana was at the event village getting ready, sporting a huge costume shaped like a pint of Guinness.

He is running ro raise money for Cavell nurses mental health charity, which supports nurses and their mental health.

He said: “Today has the perfect weather for it. I am looking forward to it but I am a little apprehensive in this costume!

Runners preprare in the events village.

"I have been training, and I have done a half marathon in one hour 40 minutes without a costume.

"So today I am going to try to keep up with the two hour marker person and see how I get on.”

The weather is dry and cool, and the warm up set to begin at the start line at 8.45am.