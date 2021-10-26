The RSPCA said it saw a 101 per cent increase in searches for these animals on its website’s ‘FindAPet’ search following the first year of the pandemic, from 43,758 in March 2020 to 87,974 in January 2021.

This increase in demand has meant 2,080 rabbits were found loving new homes by the RSPCA in 2020, with 78 in South Yorkshire but more animals need to be rehomed.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Rabbits and small furries are very misunderstood, they have complex needs and need a lot of care and attention.

Louis is an adorable six-month to 12 month-old Syrian hamster who is currently in the care of the Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch of the RSPCA and is looking for his fur-ever home.

“However, they are also very rewarding pets and given the right housing, socialising, diet and care they can become much loved members of the family.

“Adopting may take more time than just buying but it is more rewarding as often you are rescuing that animal from a history of mistreatment of neglect.

"It also means we are freeing up space in our centres so more needy animals can move in to receive the care they need.

“We have lots of information on our website to help support new owners and we also have the newly created The Good Practice Code for the Welfare of Rabbits.

“It’s really positive to see so many people are now searching for rescue animals as they become more aware this is an option and hopefully we can help find those less popular animals in our care the right home too.”

Meet Mango, Sugar and Louise

Female guinea pigs named 'Mango' and 'Sugar', who are presently in the care of the RSPCA's Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch and need to be rehomed together, are among those up for adoption.

They are used to living indoors in the winter months with a large hutch and a run outside for the summer.

Aged about 3, RSPCA said ‘they have a zest for life’ and love munching on fresh vegetables and enjoy time spent out on the grass.

They like to be stroked and cared for and can be rehomed with children aged 6 and upwards.

RSPCA said: “The cute little boy is on a special diet as he was a little overweight when he came into the branch but he is doing well. He hasn’t had much handling so his new owner will need some patience to help him with his confidence.

“He is looking for a large cage with plenty of toys and things to chew and play with and he can be rehomed with secondary school aged children. You can find out more information about Louis here.”