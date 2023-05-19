News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Owls highlights - all the goals after incredible night at Hillsborough
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK

RSPCA Sheffield: Dog dies after being found alone and starving near Worksop station

A dog has died after being found starving and alone on wasteland near a railway station close to Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th May 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:20 BST

The Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on wasteland.

The female dog, who was around six to 12 months old, was found on land behind Welbeck Street close to Worksop Railway Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A member of the public contacted the animal charity and RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth went to the aid of the animal on Sunday, May 14, but sadly she died by the time the officer arrived at a local vets.

Most Popular
This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.
This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.

There is a possibility the white and tan coloured dog was abandoned at the location she was found. But if not it is unlikely she had strayed far from her home as her condition was too weak

Inspector Booth said: “This poor dog was completely emaciated. She was cold and wet and unfortunately she had passed away by the time I arrived at the vets.

“She isn't microchipped, but I don't believe she will have strayed far and she may even have been dumped. We would be grateful for any information about this dog, so we can find out who owns her.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.
This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.

The RSPCA says cruel abandonments of pets are rising. Last month (April), the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned. That compares with 1,370 incidents for the same month last year, a rise of 9.6 per cent.

Related topics:WorksopSheffieldRSPCA