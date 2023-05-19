A dog has died after being found starving and alone on wasteland near a railway station close to Sheffield.

The Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on wasteland.

The female dog, who was around six to 12 months old, was found on land behind Welbeck Street close to Worksop Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the public contacted the animal charity and RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth went to the aid of the animal on Sunday, May 14, but sadly she died by the time the officer arrived at a local vets.

This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.

There is a possibility the white and tan coloured dog was abandoned at the location she was found. But if not it is unlikely she had strayed far from her home as her condition was too weak

Inspector Booth said: “This poor dog was completely emaciated. She was cold and wet and unfortunately she had passed away by the time I arrived at the vets.

“She isn't microchipped, but I don't believe she will have strayed far and she may even have been dumped. We would be grateful for any information about this dog, so we can find out who owns her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

This Jack Russell terrier died before she could be seen by a vet after being found, abnormally thin because of a lack of food, on waste land in Worksop railway station.