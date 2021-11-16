RSPCA issues appeal after over dead pets dumped in cardboard box in Barnsley
The RSPCA has appealed for information after three dead rabbits were discovered dumped in a cardboard box in Barnsley.
The animal charity said the animals were found abandoned, alongside with three other rabbits and two guinea pigs, near a local rescue centre in Brierly Lane on October 26.
RSPCA Inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who collected them, said: “We are appealing for information after six rabbits and two guinea pigs were found abandoned in a cardboard box.
“Sadly, three of the rabbits were found dead and a few of the others were loose and had to be caught.
“We know that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon them like this.
“We would urge anyone who is struggling to please reach out for help from friends or family, or charities like ourselves.”
Anyone with information on the abandoned pets should call 0300 123 8018.