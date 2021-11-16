The animal charity said the animals were found abandoned, alongside with three other rabbits and two guinea pigs, near a local rescue centre in Brierly Lane on October 26.

RSPCA Inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who collected them, said: “We are appealing for information after six rabbits and two guinea pigs were found abandoned in a cardboard box.

“Sadly, three of the rabbits were found dead and a few of the others were loose and had to be caught.

A male black lionhead rabbit is being fostered by Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Liz Braidley and the other rabbits are in the care of the RSPCA Macclesfield branch.

“We know that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon them like this.

“We would urge anyone who is struggling to please reach out for help from friends or family, or charities like ourselves.”

Anyone with information on the abandoned pets should call 0300 123 8018.

The female rabbit has an awful infection to her bottom from living in filthy conditions.

Gandalf, the black lionhead rabbit, was suffering with tightly matted fur which had to be shaved off.