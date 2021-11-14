Tarn the border collie was reportedly on an exercise with Edale MRT on Saturday when he went walkies in the Eyam/Sir William Hill are and didn’t come home.

It led to a public appeal for help by the mountain rescue team to keep their eyes out for the off-course collie.

Team members from the rescue team were reportedly out searching the peaks yesterday evening (November 13).

They also urged members of the public not to go out looking for Tarn themselves in case they got into trouble themselves.

"Edale MRT are asking the public to keep their eyes out for trainee search dog Tarn, who has gone missing,” said the team in an appeal on Facebook at 3.20pm yesterday.

"We have team members out searching for TARN, so don’t need anyone to do anything other than keep your eyes open for sightings at this stage. Thank you all for your kind offers of help.”

Instead, anyone with information was asked to contact the team on their Facebook page or even ring Derbyshire Police.

Tarn the trainee mountain rescue dog was found safe and well after going missing in the peak district over night on November 13. He was picked up in the village of Hathersage.

Now Edale MRT has confirmed Tarn has been found safe and sound.

He was picked up in the peaks village of Hathersage, approximately five miles from where he went missing.

"Morning all, some great news,” said the team in a tweet at 6.20am this morning (November 14). “TSD Tarn has been found safe and well this morning in Hathersage. Thanks to everyone that has helped search and spread the message.”

