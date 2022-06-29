The RSPCA said goldfish and other aquatic life most likely suffer from shock and gasping for oxygen when they are put in an unsuitable plastic bag for a long duration.

Although reports have stalled since coronavirus restrictions began and shows stopped taking place, the animal charity fear this will change this summer as fairgrounds and fetes return properly this year.

Since 2015, the RSPCA has had 147 calls about goldfish and other aquatic animals being given as prizes - with a small number of these calls coming in over the past two years.

And public opinion proves to be strong on the issue as last year more than 9,000 RSPCA supporters called upon their local authority to make a change and stop this practice from happening on their land.

Lee Gingell, RSPCA’s public affairs manager for local government in England, said: “As Covid restrictions ease, there's a real risk that goldfish as prizes will return in big numbers as funfairs and festivals resume.

"Animal ownership is a big responsibility - and while goldfish can make great companions, they shouldn't be acquired via a spur-of-the-moment game.

"Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many may die before their new owners can get them home.

“They're misunderstood pets - as they can make great companions; but can actually be challenging to look after and new owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.

"When bringing a fish home for the first time, it’s important to set the tank up at least two weeks in advance to make sure it’s all running smoothly, and this just isn’t possible for someone who’s won a fish without being prepared for it.”

Bans implemented in 22 local authorities

There are 22 local authorities in England who have already implemented bans or are taking action against this practice.

The councils who have taken action include Waverley Borough Council, South Kesteven District Council, Greater London Assembly, Rochford District Council, Barnstaple Town Council, Bristol City Council, Shropshire Council and Stevenage Borough Council.

Rugby Borough Council, North Hertfordshire District Council, Torridge District Council, Bolsover Council, East Lindsey District Council, Swindon Borough Council, Wakefield Council, Enfield Borough Council and Richmondshire District Council are also part of the list.

Sunderland Council, South Tyneside Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council, have also recently taken action. Telford & Wrekin Council is also in the process of joining the list too.

Bans have been put in place following the RSPCA’s long-running campaign, which has been launched on Tuesday, June 28.

The RSPCA said: “It is hoped that more local authorities will follow this summer.

“Supporters can also take action on the RSPCA website which will let your local councillor know that pets as prizes are a no-win situation.