RSPCA’s Food Bank Project scheme was set up in December 2021 in Lancashire as a result of financial pressures during the pandemic but is now coming under increasing demand due to cost of living pressures.

It comes as the RSPCA releases its groundbreaking inaugural report, in partnership with the Scottish SPCA, the Animal Kindness Index - which looks at the nation’s attitude towards animals.

The report, based on a YouGov survey of more than 4,000 UK adults, revealed that the rising cost of living and the cost of pet ownership could threaten their love for the pets, with 72 per cent of pet owners saying they think the cost of living will impact their animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Food bank in Lancashire. The scheme aims to reach 110 food banks by the end of next year to provide help to the public and reduce animal abandonment. In the first quarter of 2022, the RSPCA distributed double the pet food from the previous year to help meet demand.

Meanwhile, almost 70 per cent expressed concern that the cost of care was increasing, and a fifth worried about how they will afford to feed their pets.

The study also showed cat owners seem to be most impacted and concerned about cost of living pressures.

Inspector Vanessa Reid, who covers South Yorkshire, said: “We are in desperate need for pet food donations at the minute as the current demand for the food bank scheme is very high.

"Sadly, it seems as though the cost of living increase means that more people are struggling to afford to feed their pets and are relying on the food banks more and more.

“The scheme was set up because we understood that many people were falling on hard times during the pandemic and we wanted to make sure that those who were struggling could still stay with their pets whilst they got back on their feet.”

More looking to give up their pets

The report also revealed that 67 per cent of people in the region said that the cost of looking after their pet had become more expensive over the last 12 months while 21 per cent said they were worried about being able to afford to properly care for their pet and 14 per cent said they were worried about the cost of feeding their pets.

As a result of this, the RSPCA is seeing an increase in rescued animals coming into its care with many centres already full and others close to capacity, at the same time as rehoming is slowing down and signs that more people are looking to give up their pets.

This was supported by the charity's data, which revealed that in April 2021, there were approximately 4,400 monthly searches for ‘giving up pets’, and in April 2022, this number increased by 50 percent to a high of 6,600.

Inspector Leanne Booth, who also works in the area and supports the food bank, added: “We are now bracing for an influx of abandoned pets or owners who have to give them up because they can no longer afford to keep them but we hope that through the food bank we will be able to provide some support to people and their much-loved pets.”

So far this year, between January and May, the food bank scheme has delivered over 100 pet food bundles to its partner food banks across the north of England - but the charity said more food is now desperately needed.

If you would like to support the scheme please take pet food donations to the following drop-off points:

RSPCA Sheffield, Stadium Way, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 3HN. Open every day 9am-4pm except Wednesday or alternatively donate via the Amazon wishlist.

Please specify pet food for the food bank when donating or place in the designated storage containers where available.