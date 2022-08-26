Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) say the walk out will be in effect across the service, from mail sorting centres to door-to-door posties.

Union leaders say it comes after they voted to reject a pay rise of “5.5 per cent with strings” – reportedly including longer working hours, compulsory shifts on Sundays and 40-hour weeks for new starters.

The strike days are set to take place on; Friday, August 26; Wednesday, August 31; Thursday, September 8; and Friday, September 9.

Over 115,00 postal workers are expected to strike in the next four weeks after rejecting a 'pay offer with strings'. (file photo by Rui Vieira/PA Wire)

In Sheffield, around 900 workers are expected to take part in the industrial action, with picket lines planned outside Pond Street and other centres.

"Don’t quote the 5.5 per cent pay rise,” said Graham Clough, branch secretary of the South Yorkshire branch of the CWU. “It’s 5.5 per cent with strings.

"At first, they imposed a two per cent pay rise, which the union wasn’t having.

The Royal Mail claims the company needs to changes, such as seven day work weeks, to keep up with other logistics companies. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

"For the other 3.5 per cent, they wanted things like moving starting times later so that we would get deliveries at 5pm or 6pm, which is no good for parents or carers.

"They also wanted compulsory work on Sunday, reduced rates of pay on Sunday, and a two-tier workforce in respect of those people that are starting on the job with less pay but with 40 hour work weeks.

"They also offered a £500 bonus if we met certain targets, that everyone knows are impossible to meet.

"At the same time, they’re paying out 13p a share to shareholders, who have all also been issued more shares.

"It’s about time the workforce got a fair share of the work it was producing.”

It comes as the Bank of England expects inflation to reach 13 per cent in the autumn.

Royal Mail says the two per cent pay rise would be backdated to April, and that the changes were essential to keep up with rival logistics companies.

It claimed the 5.5 per cent pay rise was worth around £230m to Royal Mail workers annually.

Royal Mail's latest adjusted operating profit for the year to March was £416m, up from £344m the year before.

However, operations manager Ricky McAulay told the BBC the post service was “losing £1m a day”.

The firm said in a separate statement: “In more than three months of talks, CWU has failed to engage meaningfully on the business changes required.

“The negative commercial impact of any strike action will only make pay rises less affordable and could put jobs at risk.

“The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business, and to engage urgently on the changes required.

“Royal Mail remains ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action and prevent significant inconvenience for customers. But any talks must be about both change and pay.