They descended from the top of Sheffield Hallam University’s 160ft main building on Howard Street in the city centre, in aid of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, for which they raised almost £14,600.

Among the youngest of them was junior supporter George Farnsworth, who is 13, lives with his family in Hemingfield near Barnsley and is a pupil at Kirk Balk Academy.

George Farnsworth abseils down Sheffield Hallam University's main building on Howard Street in aid of youth homelessness charity Roundabout (pic by Antony Baker - Focussing On Photography Ltd)

“This was a truly fantastic achievement and we really do thank everybody who signed up and made this a great day of adventure,” said Roundabout events fundraiser Emily Bush.

“Everybody thoroughly enjoyed the experience - and I’m sure many of them would have jumped at the chance of doing it again if they could!”