Roundabout: Sheffield thill seekers abseil down city landmark to raise nearly £15K for homelessness charity

Thrill seekers as young as 13 abseiled down a Sheffield landmark to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 27th May 2022, 4:39 pm

They descended from the top of Sheffield Hallam University’s 160ft main building on Howard Street in the city centre, in aid of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, for which they raised almost £14,600.

Among the youngest of them was junior supporter George Farnsworth, who is 13, lives with his family in Hemingfield near Barnsley and is a pupil at Kirk Balk Academy.

George Farnsworth abseils down Sheffield Hallam University's main building on Howard Street in aid of youth homelessness charity Roundabout (pic by Antony Baker - Focussing On Photography Ltd)

“This was a truly fantastic achievement and we really do thank everybody who signed up and made this a great day of adventure,” said Roundabout events fundraiser Emily Bush.

“Everybody thoroughly enjoyed the experience - and I’m sure many of them would have jumped at the chance of doing it again if they could!”

For more about Rounadbout, the work it does and how to support the charity, visit: www.roundabouthomeless.org.

