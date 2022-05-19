Cost of living: Sheffield charities help mother who fled trafficking with baby to start new life

In July last year, Jane (whose name has been changed to protect her identity) arrived at a safe house run by City Hearts – a South Yorkshire-based charity dedicated to helping people rescued from modern slavery and human trafficking – with her one-year-old daughter.

Jane said: "When I first came in, I was stressed, it felt like a prison in disguise, but as I got to live here more and more I realised they were here to help."

Sheffield charity Baby Basics also sent essential items for Jane's daughter to the safe house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the staff from City Hearts

"They helped when I first had my baby, and gave me everything I needed – a pushchair, nappies, wipes, everything.

"I am still getting help from them, and they are making things better."

Jane said her past experience has taken a toll on her mental health.

"It has affected me. Before I used to go to counselling, but I'm doing much better now. I have hope about life.

The current cost-of-living crisis across Sheffield is something that does worry Jane, however.

She said: "When my baby was young, I didn't really care about eating myself as long as the baby got milk. But now, I just want to be able to go to the shops like normal people in town, but the prices are expensive."

Mary Tear, 28, a family accommodation caseworker for City Hearts, said the crisis has affected clients supported by the charity.

She said: "Lots of our clients have limited benefits apart from a small allowance from the government as victims of trafficking. Living in the safe house means clients do not have any bills, but with our outreach clients in the community, who live in their own homes or council houses, I have noticed a difference.

"The amount of money these clients receive has not changed in the three years I've worked at City Hearts."

Jane said she's grateful for the help she has received from the charities.