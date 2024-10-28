Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham woman who was told she would not be able to have more children after cancer treatment is celebrating her “miracle baby’s” 14th birthday.

Julie Ramskill, aged 50, from Dalton Parva, suffered from breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2009.

She also planned to have her ovaries removed to reduce the risk of it returning, but delayed the surgery until after a family holiday.

She said: “It was such a twist of fate that we postponed the surgery to have my ovaries removed as we wouldn’t have had Reece otherwise.

“We were gobsmacked to find out I was having a baby after being told I wouldn’t be able to!”

Julie initially chose to have genetic testing in November 2007 after losing her grandmother to breast cancer.

While waiting for the results in early 2008, Julie found a lump in her breast, and was fast tracked by the GP for testing.

Julie found out she had breast cancer and that she carries the faulty BRCA1 on the same day, and spent most of the year having chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She said: “The cancer treatment was tough going and it was a hard time for the family.

“Being told I had breast cancer and carried the faulty gene was absolutely devastating as my children were so young and I was only 34.”

She was told that, due to the intensive treatments, she would not be able to conceive again.

Then, in summer 2009, an MRI scan found a small cancerous lump in her other breast, so Julie underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

She decided to have her ovaries removed to reduce the risk of it returning, but before she did, discovered she was 16 weeks pregnant with Reece, now aged 14.

Julie and her husband Patrick, who work together as childminders, are also parents to Ben, 23, and Sam, 21.

She is now backing a Cancer Research UK campaign to help fund more big breakthroughs in research.

Thirty years ago this month, Cancer Research UK scientists were at the forefront of the discovery of the BRCA genes – helping to unlock the knowledge that faults in these genes increase people’s risk of developing certain cancers including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Julie said: “The size of the prize that has come from investing in BRCA research over the last 30 years is remarkable. And most important of all, it has given families like ours hope.

“We feel incredibly grateful that thanks to Cancer Research UK so many preventative measures and targeted drugs are now available because of this landmark discovery.

“Advances like this simply wouldn’t be possible without regular monthly donations from the public that keep the charity’s scientists researching month in, month out. This vital work needs our support to help create more ‘Eureka!’ moments.”

Around 70 per cent of women with faulty BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes will develop breast cancer by the age of 80.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, Jane Bullock, said: “From understanding DNA repair and helping to discover the BRCA genes, to developing treatments for faulty BRCA-driven cancers, we’re making huge leaps forward thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

“We hope people will consider giving regularly to the charity, if they can, because our work isn’t done yet. We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. No matter who they are or where they’re from.”

Donate monthly to Cancer Research UK at cruk.org/donate