Factory worker Ali Taher was left speechless after scooping a top-of-the-range Mercedes plus £20,000 with leading online competitions company BOTB.

He was in the middle of a work day when he received a surprise visit from the company telling him that he was this week’s Midweek Car Competition winner and the new owner of a brand-new £44,000 Mercedes C300d AMG.

On top of that, he also won £20,000 in cold hard cash.

Ali, who just forked out £1 for his ticket to enter the competition, said it was certainly an upgrade from his old Seat.

He said: “I don't believe it.

“I’ve been wanting a new car for a while and played BOTB for years to try to get the Mercedes.

“I’ve been close a few times but I was determined not to give up!

“I played for the Mercedes because I’ve always wanted one - I’m really into my cars and I’m a bit of a petrolhead.”

And Ali was again left speechless when BOTB presenter Christian William opened the boot to reveal £20,000 cash waiting for him.

He said wasn’t sure what he would spend the money on when his boss joked breakfast was on him the following day.

Christian said: “I love my job getting to surprise the lucky BOTB winners each week and this week was no different when we got to go to Rotherham to meet Ali.

"He’s played for an awesome prize and I’m super excited for him.”

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as the lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged a quad bike, a holiday to the Arctic and £15,000 in cash.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £44m worth of cars so far.

The company uses former professional footballers to judge the competition independently each week, alongside current and former referees.