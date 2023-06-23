Globally acclaimed DJ Ferry Corsten will join a string of high-profile artists to bring a new three-day big top music event in Sheffield to a close.

Rock N Roll Circus will arrive in Sheffield for the first time on Friday, September 1, bringing Don Valley Bowl three days of live music from big names including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Happy Mondays.

Organisers have now revealed a nostalgic line-up for Sheffielders on Sunday, September 3, with artists from the track list of Gatecrasher returning once more to the city.

Gatecrasher, founded by Scott Bond and Simon Raine, began life in the Midlands before moving to Sheffield in the 90s. It initially took place at venues including The Leadmill and The Adelphi until it found a permanent home at The Republic in the city centre. There it developed into a superclub, with Judge Jules as a resident DJ and Paul Van Dyk among the big names it attracted,

Dutch DJ and producer Ruben de Ronde will be bringing his trancy ‘Forever In Our Hearts’, to the more progressive ‘Grands Boulevards’ to Rock N Roll Circus.

Gatecrasher’s 1999 New Year’s Eve party at the Don Valley Stadium has earned legendary status, attracting 25,000 revellers who enjoyed a night fit to end the millennium. In 2007, flames ripped through its regular home at a former warehouse on the corner of Arundel Street and Matilda Street, with what was Sheffield's most famous postcode – S1 1DJ. The fire-damaged nightclub was razed and replaced with a student block called Gatecrasher Apartments, which opened in 2016.

Now clubbers can feel the beat in their feet once more, as DJ Ferry Corsten headlines at Rock N Roll Circus for a triumphant trance homecoming on ground the Holland-born star knows all too well.

The all-day Sunday event will also see performances from ilan Bluestone as well as Ruben de Ronde, Mark V, Sander van Doorn and the Gatecrasher Classical will also return.

Gatecrasher’s Simon Raine, said: “We're absolutely delighted to be working with Rock N Roll Circus and we can't wait to get back out there. Putting on a show of this size in the birthplace of Gatecrasher means a lot and doing it at Don Valley Bowl will be extra special.

Ferry Corsten’s continues to push the boundaries of all things electronic, with his new ambient album ‘As Above So Below’ under his FERR By Ferry Corsten alias.

“We'll be featuring DJ legends of the game on that stage and I know our fans, both old and new, won't be disappointed with what we've got planned with our new friends at Rock N Roll Circus.”

Gatecrasher, hosted by Rock N Roll Circus, is a strictly 18+ show starting at 3pm and closing at 11pm. Tier one and early bird tickets for this event have already sold out. General tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 28, at 10am.