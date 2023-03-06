It was the Sheffield superclub which was the envy of the world and transformed British nightlife during the late 90s and early noughties.

Gatecrasher at The Republic in Sheffield city centre was as inflential as The Hacienda in Manchester had been during the 80s, a radio presenter and DJ has suggested. Writing on Facebook, Andi Durrant said: “Gatecrasher Sheffield in the late 90s had as much cultural importance to British youth and music as The Hacienda in Manchester did a decade before.”

He added: “That’s not to downplay the huge impact and history of the Hacienda btw - just that the later trance superclub era of Crasher, Cream, Godskitchen, Slinky, Passion etc was equally is important. It’s just not really been mythologised in film. Yet.”

Gatecrasher, founded by Scott Bond and Simon Raine, actually began life in the Midlands before moving to Sheffield, where it initially took place at venues including The Leadmill and The Adelphi until it found a permanent home at The Republic. There it developed into a superclub, with Judge Jules as a resident DJ and Paul Van Dyk among the big names it attracted, while celebrities flocked to the venue. It played a big role in the rise of trance music and in the late 90s was named club of the year two years running.

Gatecrasher is remembered with huge affection by those lucky enough to have been there, as the huge response to Andi Durrant’s post shows. One fan described nights at The Republic as the ‘best times of my life without a doubt’, another wrote how it was ‘an amazing time to be young in the late 90s’, while a third person commented ‘I see documentaries and films about the Haç etc, and I always think that someone should make one about Crasher’.

One person recalled: “Used to see all the Crasher kids staggering along Arundel Gate the morning after the night before, sporting their dayglo fluffy legwarmers. Think they were heading to the Corporation nightclub that used to host an afterparty IIRC!”

To help take you back to the days of Gatecrasher and The Republic, we’ve dug out some of the best retro photos from our archives of clubbers dancing the night away there during the early noughties.

1 . Happy nights at Gatecrasher From left - Pete, Lou and Sara at a Gatecrasher night in Sheffield in 2003

2 . On the dancefloor The dance floor at Gatecrasher at Sheffield's The Republic nightclub in 2003

3 . 'Crasher Kids' From left - Fiona and Sarah at a Gatecrasher night at The Republic nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003

4 . All the hair gel From left - Mark, Ash and Rob at a Gatecrasher night in Sheffield