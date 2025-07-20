The family of a 24-year-old who drowned earlier this month have thanked everyone for ‘being so supportive’ during a truly heart-breaking time.

Roan Bloore was emptying a paddling pool at his home in Doncaster when a freak accident occurred that resulted in him losing his life.

The young adult is believed to have fallen or potentially passed out, collapsing face first into only inches of water and drowning.

Paramedics rushed to his aid, but due to organ failure from the lack of oxygen Roan tragically passed away.

This heart-breaking incident has shattered the family, who are doing their best to cope with the sudden and unexpected loss.

Roan Bloore tragically drowned after falling into a paddling pool he was empying in his back garden

A fundraiser was started to raise money for Roan’s funeral, with £3,703 worth of donations coming in - well above the original £2,250 target.

“It’s been really good, a lot of the donations are from people who I know, are friends of mine or who I grew up with,” Roan’s dad Michael told The Star.

“Obviously there’s also people we’ve never heard of, but they’ve shown us all support.

“It’s going to be closed down soon, but we’re just grateful we can give Roan the send off he deserves.”

Roan was described as ‘polite, well-mannered and friendly’, with Michael saying that he ‘always used to talk to people’ whenever an opportunity arose.

His big personality meant that even shop workers recognised him when he came in, with a group of staff from his local Aldi planning on turning up to the funeral to pay their respects.

He also had one unusual fascination that family continue to laugh about.

“We went to the flower place the other day to get some flowers spelling out his name,” Michael added.

“As we were walking out I saw this beautiful little mushroom figure and I remembered he had a love from mushrooms.

“He use to watch documentaries about how they grow and spread - he was fascinated by it all.

“I had to buy that for him.”

The funeral will take place on Thursday July 24, at 3pm at Memoria Doncaster, in Barnby Dun.

The family have said that anyone who knew Roan and wants to pay tribute is free to attend.

A wake following the funeral will also pay tribute to another one of Roan’s relatives who sadly couldn’t be there.

“His grandad used to be a DJ and he had this beautiful speaker.

“They said we can set it up at the wake so it’s like his grandad will be there too.

“I think people have been having a competition to see who can buy the nicest bouquet of flowers.

“Everyone has been so support. I just feel bad for people who have to go through this on their own.

“Anyone who knew Roan and want to turn up can, even those who didn’t are welcome to.”