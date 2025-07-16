A 24-year-old South Yorkshire man tragically died after drowning in a paddling pool he was emptying in his back garden.

Roan Bloore, aged 24, was emptying a paddling pool when he fell in and drowned, his heartbroken family has revealed.

Sister Abigail Bloore, who has set up an online GoFundMe appeal to help with funeral costs, explained: “His heart was restarted after an hour of trying by paramedics. They managed to get his heart restarted in hospital but damage had already been done due to lack of oxygen, this led to his organs failing and he sadly passed away.

“He had no life insurance or estate but at 24 who would?”

She continued: “His parents are on benefits due to medical issues and don't have much money available for the funeral. They've applied for help from the DWP but this only covers up to £1,000.

“The price of the funeral we are wanting is only £2,250. It’s nothing too big.

“I know people don't have to help but any help is appreciated, more than you can imagine.”

Over 200 people have already donated to the cause raising more than £3,453 so far.

If you would like to help then please click here.