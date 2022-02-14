Roundabout, South Yorkshire’s youth homeless charity, says young people already face tightening budgets and the fear of rising fuel prices may send them to food banks to ensure they have enough to eat.

The charity aims to support and empower people aged 16 to 25 and their families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Ware, a tenancy support worker at the charity, helps to balance the demand of budgeting everything from rent to bills and has warned the surging fuel costs will have a damaging long-term effect.

“Under 25s have the tightest budgets of all those on benefits and unless they can find a well-paid job they’re all in fuel poverty," Chris explained.

"Monthly Universal Credit for under-25s is £257 - it’s already hard for them to balance all their bills, travel costs and food without the added challenge of even greater heating charges.

“I’d challenge any politician to work out a budget for one of our young people as I don’t know how they can be expected to live when the cost of living is rising so steeply.

Chris says that the inevitable effect of the rising prices and tightening budgets will be more referrals to the region’s food banks for young people, putting yet another extra burden on the already strained family relationships.

“Sadly, I think I’ll directing many more referrals to food banks and getting people advice with their debts,” he said.

“And it will definitely make it harder to help young people be independent and focus on their education and their future.”

Roundabout works with more than 300 young people every day to provide shelter, support and life skills in order to help them gain independence. The charity’s hostel is based on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, and it provides accommodation for 27 young people who are aged 16 to 21.