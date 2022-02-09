Autism Plus has launched a fundraising campaign in hope of raising money to support its care services for vulnerable adults.

The charity works with people who have autism, learning difficulties and mental health conditions.

Autism Plus was founded by parents over 35 years ago and offers care support in residential and supported living, support into employment and a social enterprise business.

Individuals supported by Autism Plus in South Yorkshire.

By March 18 it hopes to have raised £5,000.

Philip Smith, whose son has been supported by Autism Plus, says his son has grown in ways he never thought possible since being given support by the charity.

“It might only seem like little steps to some but he now eats different food, he’s so much happier in his personal space, he is getting out into the community and he is much more sociable and engaged.”

The charity will use the funds raised to continue to provide vital care support services, purchase communication tools for individuals who are non-verbal, offer respite support and provide employment sessions for those seeking paid work.

Katie Mitchell, from Autism Plus, said: “Many families with autistic and disabled children are still suffering from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

"It has driven people into crisis and desperate for help. Unfortunately it's common for people to already be in crisis when they come to us.

"We want to do more to offer support and interventions at an earlier stage. With the right support, at the right time people can live happy, independent lives.

"Autism affects an estimated 700,000 children and adults in the UK. We know from the record number of enquiries we have received over the last two years people need our help more than ever before.”

Despite their care services remaining open throughout the pandemic, Autism Plus had to cancel most of its fundraising plans, along with closure of charity shops and the loss of volunteers.