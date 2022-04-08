Ridgeway Tennis Club in Sheffield is celebrating and reflecting on its 100-year history as a community tennis club.

It was founded in April 1922 with aim of creating a tennis club to play on the Ridgeway site that was created as a memorial to 23 young men from the village who died in the First World War.

A fascinating notebook records the club meeting in 1922 which gives a great insight into the discussions that led to the club’s creation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridgeway Tennis Club are celebrating 100 years since it was founded.

At the club, members play on three tennis courts at the Ridgeway Sports and Social Club. New members are always welcome and coaching sessions are offered for the young members.

Initially, the club had no courts to play on, but, through hard work, they were able to raise funds to create grass courts – the first tennis tournament there occurred in 1923.

A silver trophy, known as The Else Cup, was donated to the Ridgeway Tennis Club for mixed doubles, and the historic trophy is still played for at the club today.

Ridgeway Tennis Club are celebrating 100 years since it was founded.

Michael Mason, Ridgeway Tennis Club chair, has been involved at the club since 1970. He said: “I am very proud that the club has survived and, as a village lad have seen the facilities evolve to the level they are at now.

"The tennis club has continued to compete in local leagues, as well as offering social and competitive tennis and coaching. It is still at heart a real community club.”

Seen as a community club, Ridgeway Tennis club is incredibly important to all in the Ridgeway community and continues to welcome new members in the hope of growing even further.

Due to Covid-19, the club's members were not able to play for almost two years, but now the club committee and members are very relieved that the club can celebrate their 100-year anniversary with regular play, including club events and tournaments as the new season commences.