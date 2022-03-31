Ricky, aged 31, was fatally stabbed in an attack in Killamarsh on Monday, March 29 last year, and died the follow day.

One year to the day, his friends and family gathered at City Road Cemetery to remember Ricky, who was described as an 'amazing dad' with a 'heart of gold’.

The ceremony is believed to have lasted 10 minutes, but local residents, who took the matter to a Facebook community forum, spoke of being alarmed when they heard an unexpected loud 'explosion.'

Some mistook it for another 'drive-by shooting,' in an apparent reference to the Burngreave Road shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man the day before.

They said the sound could be heard on the Manor estate and as far away as Gleadless and Jordanthorpe.

One of Ricky’s friends explained that the fireworks were set off ‘in remembrance for a friend of mine who was murdered last year’.

A resident from Park Hill replied: “I appreciate you want to give a loved one a good send off but perhaps a little forewarning for your neighbours wouldn’t go amiss? And do they need to be so loud? I live in Manor Park and I literally thought there was a gunfight down the street!”

Another added: “There’s plenty of other ways to show respect without scaring wildlife, pets and anxious people.”

Bradley Ward, the man found guilty of murdering Ricky, was jailed for life on January 19, 2022.

The 24-year-old, of Frecheville, set out on the night of March 29 last year on a mission to find and stab Ricky in the culmination of a feud from earlier that evening.

Ricky’s family faced Ward and his family in court on January 17 to tell them how his actions continue to haunt them today.

Ricky’s partner, Sarah Gibson, stood in the dock to say the family would carry their grief “for the rest of their lives”.

“How do you put something so soul crushing into words?,” said the young mother.

“I am devastated – broken forever.

“The night Ricky was taken away from us will haunt me forever.”