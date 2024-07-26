Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham Council has confirmed that some restaurants set to open at Forge Island will no longer be going ahead.

RMBC agreed to fund the £47m Forge Island scheme in 2022, after private investors were unable to put up as much cash as first thought.

However, Rotherham Council told the Local Democracy Service that operators ‘have not been able to bring forward’ all the planned restaurants for the site.

Andrew Bramidge, Rotherham Council’s interim strategic director for regeneration and environment, said: “Unfortunately due to challenging trading conditions and circumstances beyond anyone’s control, operators have not been able to bring forward all the planned eateries for Forge Island at the current time.

“However, Thistle Group remains committed to Rotherham and will open its luxury coffee shop brand, Café Noor, at the gateway of the site as intended.

“Meanwhile, Travelodge hotel, with a bar and restaurant open to the public, is already open on site and welcoming guests, The Arc Cinema is on track to open in early September, and Rustic Pizza is due to open its doors to the public this summer.