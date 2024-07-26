Restaurants no longer set to open on Forge Island council confirms
and live on Freeview channel 276
RMBC agreed to fund the £47m Forge Island scheme in 2022, after private investors were unable to put up as much cash as first thought.
However, Rotherham Council told the Local Democracy Service that operators ‘have not been able to bring forward’ all the planned restaurants for the site.
Andrew Bramidge, Rotherham Council’s interim strategic director for regeneration and environment, said: “Unfortunately due to challenging trading conditions and circumstances beyond anyone’s control, operators have not been able to bring forward all the planned eateries for Forge Island at the current time.
“However, Thistle Group remains committed to Rotherham and will open its luxury coffee shop brand, Café Noor, at the gateway of the site as intended.
“Meanwhile, Travelodge hotel, with a bar and restaurant open to the public, is already open on site and welcoming guests, The Arc Cinema is on track to open in early September, and Rustic Pizza is due to open its doors to the public this summer.
“Alongside our development partners Muse, we are already in discussion with a number of other potential operators who have expressed an interest in the site, and we will make further announcements about these in due course when agreements are reached.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.