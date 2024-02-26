Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog rescue charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies is appealing for help to care for a dog it has taken in to give him a "second chance at life"

Barry, affectionately known as Baz, was taken in by the animal charity after he was placed in local authority kennels on welfare grounds.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies saves dogs from death row and said Baz "needed a chance".

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is seeking help to care for rescue dog Baz (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

It will do all it can to find help the dog, a Presa Canario, find his forever home.

In a Facebook post, the charity said: "There just aren’t enough words for this beautiful boy…. Baz found himself in authority kennels on welfare grounds we were then asked to take him into our care to give him a second chance at life … of course we said we would help him.

"He is painfully thin (the photos don’t show this very well because of his beautiful tiger brindle stripes), has old sores, obviously mutilated ears… and it’s clear he’s been through a lot.

"Yet despite all of this, when he arrived with us this week, the first thing he did was sit at my feet, looked up with those sad eyes and gently gave his big paw.

"Barry is around 4-5 years old and is Presa Canario - not in the ‘easy to rehome’ category but that’s not his fault. None of it is.

"He needed a chance, so he’s a HYPS boy now. And it just so turns out that he’s the absolute best boy.

"He loves his comfy bed and being warm, he obviously loves his food, he loves everyone he meets. He’s a very special boy.

"As you can imagine, he’s getting through a lot of food but has a very sensitive tum - we are now totally out of Forthglade and Arden Grange Lamb - if anyone can send him some food. We also need to raise around £300 for his general vet care, assuming no issues arise … please donate to our beautiful big Baz if you can - THANK YOU."