Could you be that person? There are dozens of dogs at shelters across South Yorkshire whose perfect home is out there, waiting to be found.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Rotherham, have a whole host of different doggos who they are looking to rehome. From Staffies to Retrievers, and Yorkies to Shar Peis, there is a range of different furry friends at the shelter who could do with a loving home.

Take a look at through this gallery of some of their current residents, or visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website for more information and even more doggos.

1 . Suzie 5-year-old, Shar Pei, Suzie has been doing really well in her foster home and is ready to find a new pet-free home. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

2 . Cali Cali is a 2-year-old Staffy x American Bulldog cross. She is full of energy and ready to find her forever home. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

3 . Barney Retriever cross, Barney, is very friendly and loves "wiggling around with a teddy in his mouth". He "really is such a good boy who just needs someone to give him a chance". Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

4 . Olso Oslo is a friendly, adorable American Bulldog crossbreed (assessed not to be an XL Bully) who will be an excellent dog for experience owners who can further his training. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies