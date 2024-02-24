News you can trust since 1887
Adopt a dog Sheffield: 15 adorable dogs at Helping Yorkshire Poundies desperate for a loving forever home

Hunter, Dyna, Percy Pug and Barney are just a handful of the adorable dogs looking for forever homes.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

Could you be that person? There are dozens of dogs at shelters across South Yorkshire whose perfect home is out there, waiting to be found.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Rotherham, have a whole host of different doggos who they are looking to rehome. From Staffies to Retrievers, and Yorkies to Shar Peis, there is a range of different furry friends at the shelter who could do with a loving home.

Take a look at through this gallery of some of their current residents, or visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website for more information and even more doggos.

5-year-old, Shar Pei, Suzie has been doing really well in her foster home and is ready to find a new pet-free home.

1. Suzie

5-year-old, Shar Pei, Suzie has been doing really well in her foster home and is ready to find a new pet-free home. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Cali is a 2-year-old Staffy x American Bulldog cross. She is full of energy and ready to find her forever home.

2. Cali

Cali is a 2-year-old Staffy x American Bulldog cross. She is full of energy and ready to find her forever home. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Retriever cross, Barney, is very friendly and loves "wiggling around with a teddy in his mouth". He "really is such a good boy who just needs someone to give him a chance".

3. Barney

Retriever cross, Barney, is very friendly and loves "wiggling around with a teddy in his mouth". He "really is such a good boy who just needs someone to give him a chance". Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Oslo is a friendly, adorable American Bulldog crossbreed (assessed not to be an XL Bully) who will be an excellent dog for experience owners who can further his training.

4. Olso

Oslo is a friendly, adorable American Bulldog crossbreed (assessed not to be an XL Bully) who will be an excellent dog for experience owners who can further his training. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

