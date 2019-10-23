Relaunch of Sheffield's iconic The Harley venue welcomed

Despite introducing audiences to soon-to-be-huge acts such as Arctic Monkeys and The xx, the 200-capacity bar was hit by financial problems that made the business unviable, according to bosses who shut the place down in April.

But – in a welcome turnaround – the Glossop Road nightspot has made a swift comeback.

The Harley

The Harley reopened last Friday, after the building’s owners Mitchells & Butlers decided to take over running the premises itself.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to welcome the move.

Jane Robertson said: “It is worth visiting, I went in for food yesterday with my daughter.

The interior.

“it’s amazing, the revamp has certainly done it justice, plus the management (is) A1 and I can honestly say I’m a big critic.

“Well worth trying out.”

Richard Clarke described it as a “special place.”

After news broke that the venue would reopen again earlier this year, Gaynor Bulli posted: “Nice one!” and Rintokata Mozukute added: “Best wishes.”

Live music will be maintained – thanks to a late licence until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays – while the food and drink offering has been overhauled alongside the interior, which was spruced up during a five-week refurbishment.

Live sport and regular DJ sets are promised too.

General manager Claire Simpson said there was huge anticipation for the venue reopening.

She added: “We’re so excited to be bringing The Harley back and it’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of months.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming days. There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well with the people of Sheffield.”

There has been a hotel on the site of The Harley since at least the 1930s.

Up until its closure in April the venue still provided basic overnight accommodation, but guest rooms aren’t attached to the revived bar.

The new interior includes nods to the Arctic Monkeys – a painted slogan encourages visitors to ‘get on your dancing shoes’, a reference to a track on the band’s first album – along with buttoned leather seating and mismatched furniture with a vintage feel.

Mitchells & Butlers say the relaunch has created 30 jobs.

The revamped food menu offers burgers, ‘mix and match tapas’ and freshly-made stone-baked pizzas – diners can order these to eat in or take away until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. The drinks list features craft beers, ales and ciders.