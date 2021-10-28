Sean Crowley, 58, died after he was hit by a car on Regent Street at around 1.30am on August 22.

The vehicle, a black Vauxhall Insignia, did not stop at the scene.

Sean was found by members of the public a short time later.

Sean Crowley, who died following a hit-and-run on Regent Street in Sheffield city centre was described by his sister, Deirdre, as a man who lived 'an amazing life' and 'had experiences that most people never will'

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Sean died from his injuries a month later on September 21.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of serious motoring offences in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation.

Now, Sean’s sister, Deirdre, has paid tribute to her adventurous and much-loved brother, and is asking for anyone who could help identify the driver to come forward.

She said: “In his own quiet way, Sean lived an amazing life. He had experiences that most people never will.

“After overcoming cancer, in 1986 he rowed across the Atlantic Ocean from Gran Canaria to Guyana with his friend Michael Nestor, at that time the youngest rowers to do that, and in 1988 after building his own boat, he rowed solo across the Atlantic in the other direction, from Halifax, Nova Scotia to Clifden in Ireland, and became the youngest solo rower to do that.

“He has also walked, solo, from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

“After the collision on August 22, Sean was taken to the Royal Hallamshire neuro critical care unit where he received amazing care, but sadly his injuries were too severe, and he died on September 21.

“His family and friends are devastated at the loss, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was the best of brothers, a good and kind friend, a gentleman, and a true human being.”

PC Richard Payne, investigating said: “We continue to urge anyone who witnessed the collision that evening, or anyone who has any information, to come forward.

“We are seeking answers for Sean’s family and even the slightest bit of information could really help.”