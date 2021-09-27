Man dies a month after serious hit-and-run in Sheffield
A man has died a month after a hit-and-run in Sheffield city centre that left him critically injured, police have confirmed.
At around 1.36 am, on Sunday, August 22, a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Insignia on Regent Street in the city centre.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene, and the pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, was found a short time later by members of the public and taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man sadly died on Tuesday, September 21 as a result of his injuries.
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, his family are being supported by specially trained officers from South Yorkshire Police.
A 24-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested in connection to the incident, but he has since been released under investigation.
As the collision took place in a busy part of the city centre, officers believe there will be people who saw what happened.
Police are asking anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to call 101, quoting incident number 176 of August 22.
Alternatively, people can submit information using the online portal or live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website.