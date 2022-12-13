One of Sheffield’s last, and best-known little mesters, has died at the age of 91.

Reg Cooper had established himself as one of the best known knife makers in the world, to the extent that he was asked by the Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone to make him a Bowie knife for one of his films. He presented it to the movie star in person, when the actor made a visit to the city.

Born in October 1931, Reg started work at 14, although his work was interrupted for two years while he did his national service with the armed forces in Germany for two years, after being called up aged 18.

But coming back to Sheffield, he returned to the knife manufacturer John Clarkson and Son before deciding to set up on his own at the aged of 40 in 1971. He was joined by his wife and son.

Reg Cooper, one of Sheffield’s last, and best-known little mesters, has died at the age of 91. He is pictured in his workshop

He also worked with the actor and television presenter Tony Robinson, when he came to Sheffield in 2003, to film his show Time Team, and the former MP turned television presenter Michael Portillo called in to visit him while filming one of documentaries.

One Reg’s Bowie knives was in the Hawley Gallery in Sheffield city centre, and he received orders for his knives from all over the world. He even had people from China popping in to see him at work.

His daughter, Gail Stonehouse, remembers when her dad was approached by Sylvester Stallone. She said: “My dad was asked if he would make him a Bowie knife for his next film. This was then presented at City Hall – my mum and dad both on stage with Sylvester Stallone. A night to remember!”

The Bowie knife came to prominence in 1827, when James Bowie successfully defended himself in a fight on a sandbar in the River Mississippi using a purpose-made hunting knife given to him by his brother. Killed at The Alamo in 1836, his trademark knife soon became a sought after personal effect for frontiersmen. By the 1850s Sheffield cutlers had cornered the market in the production and export of Bowie knives to America. Many fortunes were made supplying markets in the Wild West.

One of Sheffield’s last, and best-known little mesters, has died at the age of 91. Master Cutler Martin Howell with pocket knife manufacturers Trevor Ablett(left) and Reg Cooper at the Duke of Norfolk Barracks, Sheffield in November 2008