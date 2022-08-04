Sheffield retro: 9 pictures showing the Steel City's industrial past through the years

Cutlery means ‘that which cuts’, and can be anything from pocket knives to scissors, ice skates and scythes.

The first reference to cutlery made in Sheffield was in 1297 when the hearth tax records include Robertus le Coteler – Robert the Cutler.

By the 1600s, the city was the second-largest producer of cutlery production in England.

Take a look at these retro pictures from some of the old cutlery factories.

1. Bowie knife manufacturer Jones and Longbottom Ltd, Bowie knife manufacturers, No.38 Victoria Street, 1986. Ref no s41953 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Pocket-knife maker Stan Shaw, Sheffield’s pre-eminent pocket-knife maker who died March 2021. Picture taken in 1991. Ref no v02259 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3. Norfolk Knife Norfolk Knife' and Sam Holmes, manager of Joseph Rodgers and Sons Ltd. 1960’s. Ref no s10107 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4. Staff packing knives Packing knives at Cooper Bros and Sons Ltd., Don Plate Works, 44 Arundel Street, manufacturers of silver, electro plate and stainless cutlery. 1970’s. Ref no u01904 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales