Sheffield retro: 9 pictures showing the Steel City's industrial past through the years

Sheffield is renowned world-wide for its steel production and famous for its manufacture of cutlery especially knives. These were taken at the many cutlery factories around the city

Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:31 pm

Cutlery means ‘that which cuts’, and can be anything from pocket knives to scissors, ice skates and scythes.

The first reference to cutlery made in Sheffield was in 1297 when the hearth tax records include Robertus le Coteler – Robert the Cutler.

By the 1600s, the city was the second-largest producer of cutlery production in England.

Take a look at these retro pictures from some of the old cutlery factories.

1. Bowie knife manufacturer

Jones and Longbottom Ltd, Bowie knife manufacturers, No.38 Victoria Street, 1986. Ref no s41953

2. Pocket-knife maker

Stan Shaw, Sheffield’s pre-eminent pocket-knife maker who died March 2021. Picture taken in 1991. Ref no v02259

3. Norfolk Knife

Norfolk Knife' and Sam Holmes, manager of Joseph Rodgers and Sons Ltd. 1960’s. Ref no s10107

4. Staff packing knives

Packing knives at Cooper Bros and Sons Ltd., Don Plate Works, 44 Arundel Street, manufacturers of silver, electro plate and stainless cutlery. 1970’s. Ref no u01904

